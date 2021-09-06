Deregistered scholarship awardees can pursue courses in upcoming semester – GOAL

Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship awardees who were deregistered from the University of the West Indies (UWI) due to their inability to attend classes will be given an opportunity to be part of their programmes during the upcoming semester.

