De-registered GOAL students will be given an opportunity to be part of their specific programmes

Dear Editor,

Teaching sessions for vocational programmes offered by the University of the West Indies (Open Campus) through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme commenced on July 26, 2021. UWI’s Open Campus has an attendance regulation and students are encouraged to acquaint themselves with the policy. Therefore, awardees who were unable to attend classes for four consecutive weeks are no longer considered active Open Campus students. However, the deregistration policy is in no way an indication that the GOAL scholarship has been withdrawn. Students who are on the de-registration list will be given an opportunity to be part of their specific programme when it is offered by UWI during its upcoming semester. Moreover, awardees experiencing difficulties with their log in credentials are advised that UWI’s Technical Support team is working assiduously to address the issue to facilitate awardees accessing their students’ accounts. Regrettably, GOAL does not have a land line, but all queries and clarifications related to UWI Vocational Programmes can be addressed to dionne.suecox@goal. edu.gy, info@goal.edu.gy, via whatsapp on telephone numbers 687-6331/643-7783 or by direct messaging on GOAL’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuyanaOnlineAcademyofLearning

GOAL is committed to online learning and will continue to offer guidance and support to all awardees.

Sincerely,

Aneka Edwards

Programme Manager/

Communications/IU

Programme Manager