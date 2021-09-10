Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname integration as the demonstrator effect for CARICOM on CSME

Dear Editor,

It has been almost two years since the “CARICOM Commission on the Economy” presented its Report but there has been precious little discussion of it in Guyana. Last week the syndicated Caribbean columnist, David Jessop alluded to it in his column, “The Caribbean’s ‘big fish small fish’ problem” (SN 9-6-21). Basically, the Commission analysed the failure of CARICOM to implement the CSME, even though all 15 member states had signed on. “Despite having received over decades common-sense proposals that could enable the Anglophone Caribbean as a group to adapt to the external forces shaping economic globalisation and regional and international relationships, CARICOM governments do not appear to have the will or strategic patience required. Instead, fear of being left behind by neighbours, petty nationalism, and the domestic political consequences of voters seeing more economically viable neighbours achieving greater economic influence, suggests that the region as an entity is unlikely to match the pace of global economic change.”

Rather than bemoaning this reality, the Commission continued, “We believe that a broader solution is one that recognizes “subsidiarity” and the role of advanced parties cooperating more closely.” The “principle of subsidiarity”, of course, being that decisions be made as close as possible at the lowest level whether it be citizens wishing a country or nations in a community. The Report continues, “We believe that in the area of greater economic integration, an “Enhanced Co-operation Mechanism” will overcome paralysis, where progress may be blocked by just one country or a small group of countries that may not be ready for an initiative.” While the Commission suggests a minimum of 1/3 of CARICOM members utilize the increased integration mechanism, we believe that this violates the principle of “subsidiarity” as well as the “first law of geography”. The latter has been another major factor in our lack of progress on CSME and states: “Everything is related to everything else. But near things are more related than distant things.”

Moving from the theoretical to the reality of Caribbean geography, history, sociology and governance challenges, in addition to economics, I suggest that Trinidad, Guyana and Suri-name are most ideally suited to proceed on the “Enhanced Co-operation Mechanism” proposal. Guyana and Suriname have already taken steps for closer collaboration in each of the four areas identified by the Commission – transport, closer financial integration, economic cooperation and climate change. All that is needed is for Trinidad to be invited to the table. With their 50+ years of experience in oil, manufacturing and deeper financialization they are an ideal fit for the “new kids on the oil block”. This might just well provide the demonstrator effect for the rest of CARICOM to put up or shut up on CSME. Jessop quoted regional statesman Sir Ronald Saunders on CSME “Maybe if a smaller group could achieve success in greater cohesion and coherence the others will recognise value and act to be a convinced part of it. But pretense that all is well helps none.”

Sincerely,

Ravi Dev