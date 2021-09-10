Gayle’s experience earns him spot, Shepherd misses out on T20 WC squad

Lead Selector of the West Indies Cricket selection panel, Roger Harper, yesterday identified Chris Gayle’s experience as one of the criteria that earned him a spot in the T20 World Cup squad while Romario Shepherd missed out.

Harper was addressing questions from the media via Zoom conference and admitted that a medical exemption results in his non-obligation to meet the fitness standard of some of the younger players.

However, he noted, “The selection panel, having taking everything into consideration thinks Chris Gayle brings value to the team and thus he has been included in the squad… His experience, we know what he is capable of, he has had a lot of experience over the years, he has performed at the highest level and I feel the squad feels with him in it they are a better squad that offers a threat to opponents.”