Law Reform Commission holds first meeting

Members of the recently established Law Reform Commission met for the first time on Wednesday and discussed the way forward in tackling their “mammoth” mandate.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, who was invited to the meeting, told the media that the focus of the meeting was the Commission’s agenda. “It’s a very, very long and arduous task ahead. We are still grappling with the mammoth nature of the agenda that we have to execute or rather the Commission has to execute,” Nandlall told reporters at the Commission’s office, situated on the first floor on the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports building on Middle Street, Georgetown.

The Law Reform Commission is an advisory body to the State and can recommend to the Government of Guyana amendments to existing laws, new legislation, and the repeal of existing legislation.