Bethell all-round fireworks take down Rising Stars

CANTERBURY, England, CMC – Barbados-born Jacob Bethell returned to haunt West Indies Under-19s, hitting a whirlwind half-century and snatching two wickets to propel England Under-19s to emphatic nine-wicket victory in the fourth Youth One-Day International here yesterday.

Asked to chase a modest 137 for victory at Polo Farm Sports Club, the hosts endured little anxiety in overhauling their target in the 18th over, to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the six-match series.

Bethell, a 17-year-old left-hander who turned out for Warwickshire in the T20 Blast earlier this year, punched a swift top score of 67 off 43 deliveries to underpin the run chase.

He counted 11 fours and two sixes while starring in a 117-run, opening stand with George Thomas whose unbeaten 59 came from 61 deliveries, and included four fours and three sixes.

Sent in earlier, the Rising Stars suffered a batting implosion, collapsing for a meagre 135 in the 41st over with Rivaldo Clarke hitting 37 off 42 deliveries, Giovonte Depeiza getting 32 and Sion Hackett, 28.

Seamers Thomas Aspinwall (3-28) and Sonny Baker (3-37) grabbed three wickets apiece to blow away the visitors’ top order, the innings slumping to 29 for four in the 11th over following their burst.

Clarke, who struck seven fours, added 29 for the fifth with Depeiza, who counted two fours in a 52-ball knock, as they attempted to revive the innings.

However, Aspinwall removed Clarke to a catch at the wicket in the 17th over before left-arm spinner Bethell (2-36) knocked over Nathan Edward (7) cheaply to leave West Indies Under-19s on 69 for six in the 20th over.

Depeiza then came to his side’s rescue, staging a 38-run, seventh wicket stand with Hackett, to help them past the 100-run mark.

In reply, Bethell took charge of the run chase, blasting seamer Johann Layne for three successive boundaries in the second over, smashing left-arm pacer Edward for another two in the third before twice clearing the ropes with leg-spinner Vasant Singh, as he raced to his half-century off just 31 balls.

Bethell’s fireworks ended in the 15th over with 17 runs required for victory, when he was bowled by Singh.

Thomas, who played the supporting role, reached his half-century off 53 deliveries before seeing England U19s over the line.

The fifth match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.