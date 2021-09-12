ANUG calls current system of cash grant distribution ‘haphazard recipe for disaster’

A New United Guyana (ANUG), a Member of the Parliamentary Joinder, has called on the government to be more transparent and accountable in its cash grant distribution, while arguing that the current method for disbursal of the $25,000 COVID-19 cash relief, the education cash grants, and the various flood relief grants is a haphazard recipe for disaster.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, the party suggested that government should make use of a structured welfare system rather than withdrawing millions of taxpayer funds from unknown accounts, converting it to $5,000 and $1,000 bills, putting that cash into hundreds of thousands of envelopes to be entrusted to hundreds of ministry employees to deliver to several hundred thousand individuals, government should instead make use of a structured welfare system.