Police record 34.6% drop in armed robbery reports -Regent St, Campbell Ave and Stevedore Housing Scheme identified as hotspots

As of last Monday, September 6, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had recorded a 34.6% decrease in armed robberies.

According to statistics released by the GPF last Wednesday, a total of 411 reports of armed robbery were received for the period January 1 to September 6, this year, compared with

628 for the same period last year.

Regent Street, Campbell Avenue and Stevedore Housing Scheme, in Georgetown were identified as the hotspots for armed robberies.