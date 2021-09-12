A gym may be one of the safest places to be

With the new COVID-19 measures mandating only vaccinated people entry, a gym may be one of the safest places to be at the moment in Guyana.

One can say with confidence that going to the gym will be a much safer exercise than going to a supermarket, a store, using public transportation or even attending places of worship, since all occupants of the gym are now required to show proof of vaccination with their ID card.

Gyms have for years been portrayed as hot zones for infectious pathogens and as a result have doubled down on sanitizing to remove that image.