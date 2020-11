`I’d rather be in the gym’ —Gyms may actually have advantages over other places where people gather or shop

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gym doors have reopened to 50% capacity which means that only half of the people the gym can optimally caters for will be allowed in on a given day.

For this to work, gym members will have to make appointments so as to ensure their places are available when they go.

Going to the gym will be a different but safer experience.