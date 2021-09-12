The loss of a beautiful child

“It was a trying 12 years but you know if I had to do it all over again I would do it because even though she never walk, never really talk and you do everything for her she was still such a beautiful child. When she die, I felt like dying too, that is how hard it was for me.”

The words of mother of five Aleta Odetta Josiah, whose daughter, Omefa Christine Peters, died on Boxing Day 2019. Josiah believes that her daughter was disabled because of the negligence of those in charge when she was born in 2007. For years, she was the only girl in the family and the third of six. Her only sister was born one year before she died.

“When she born, they clamped her head to help her to born and it damaged her spine and she never walked, never talked and I believe if they had take me to the theatre when I come in but they just leave me and that is what happen,” Josiah told me, her voice cracking.