Guyana to protest to countries in Venezuela mediation over Essequibo reference

Guyana will write nations that recently mediated an agreement between Venezuela’s government and opposition objecting to the claim in the pact to this country’s county of Essequibo.

“As far as we are concerned, if they have an engagement, whichever country believes that they have an engagement with Venezuela in resolving their internal issues, they should stick to the internal issues. The issue of the controversy that exists in the border has nothing to do with their internal issues and it has already been determined where that issue will be settled and it’s at the ICJ (Inter-national Court of Justice) , the President yesterday told reporters, on the sidelines of the Barama Company Limited anniversary event.