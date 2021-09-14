Fire Chief faces private discrimination charge over blocked promotion

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo was yesterday released on $10,000 bail after a private charge was filed against him by a firefighter, Neville Cumberbatch, accusing him of acting in a discriminatory manner by removing Cumberbatch’s name from a promotions list.

Edoo, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus read the charge to him.

The charge states that Edoo, in his role as the statutory and general superintendent of the GFS, in or around June, 2021, to August, 2021, unlawfully discriminated against Cumberbatch by removing his name from a list of persons deemed eligible for consideration for promotion by former Chief Fire Chief Marlon Gentle on January 29, 2021, on the basis of disciplinary infractions, whilst retaining on the same list persons who were guilty of equal and more egregious disciplinary infractions contrary to the provisions of Section 5. (2). (d) of the Prevention of Discrimination Act.