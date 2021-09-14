La Penitence man charged with harbouring gold heist suspect

A father of five was yesterday charged with harbouring one of the men who is wanted by police for questioning over the gold heist carried out last month at the Wallison Enterprise, Gordon Street, Kitty.

Akeem Rajkumar, 31, of Lot 295 North East La Penitence, Georgetown, was charged with harbouring a fugitive when he appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a city court.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on August 7, 2021, at Leopold Street, Georgetown, while knowing that Antonio Maraj, called “Thuggie,” and others committed an armed robbery, received, comforted, and harboured him.