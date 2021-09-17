Windies facing whitewash after 35-run loss

(CMC) – West Indies Women were left to confront their worst fears of a whitewash when they lost their fourth straight One-Day International to South Africa Women, with a 35-run defeat yesterday.

Though the visitors could only muster 185 for six off their 50 overs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the target proved to be out of the hosts’ reach, and they stumbled to 150 for nine to be well short in the end.

Opener Rashada Williams once again showed enterprise with 42 while experienced all-rounder Deandra Dottin chipped in with 22 but for the umpteenth time, the batting collapsed without so much as a whimper, to leave West Indies Women with a 4-0 deficit in the five-match series.

Sent in, South Africa Women stumbled initially but recovered to reach their eventual target thanks to an unbeaten 65 from Mignon du Preez, 30 from Tazmin Brits and Sinalo Jafta’s 28.

They lost the in-form Laura Wolvaardt for one with as many on the board in the second over but rebuilt through Brits who put on 35 for the second wicket with Lara Goodall (8) and a further 21 for the third wicket with captain Dane van Niekerk (20).

Brits, who struck four fours, perished in the 20th over with South Africa Women on 57 for three but du Preez anchored three key stands to frustrate the home side. Firstly, she posted 31 for the fourth wicket with van Niekerk, then added 30 for the fifth with Chloe Tryon (12) before putting on 63 for the seventh with Jafta.

Du Preez struck five fours in her 91-ball knock. In reply, West Indies Women slumped to 19 for two in the third over but made a slight recovery through Williams who added 29 for the third wicket with Dottin, 22 for the fourth with Hayley Matthews (14) and 41 for the fifth with Kycia Knight (15).

But Williams batted slowly, hitting four fours off 90 balls and when she was run out in the 39th over, West Indies Women were 115 for five and facing a required run rate of nearly seven runs per over, which proved insurmountable. Leg-spinner Dane van Niekerk finished with three for 23.