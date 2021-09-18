Doctors warned against spreading COVID-19 disinformation

The Medical Council of Guyana has warned doctors against providing disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, saying that engaging in such activity contradicts their ethical and professional responsibilities.

In a statement, dated September 15, 2021, the Council noted that all physicians registered and licensed to practice medicine in Guyana are held to a high degree of public trust, due to their specialized training. “Expertise does matter as facts outweigh opinions,” it noted. “However any doctor who spreads disinformation, misinformation and falsehoods to the public during a time of [a] Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) goes against what we represent,” it added, while pointing out that COVID-19 is a potentially lethal illness.