Gov’t seeking consultants to assess studies for Exxon’s Payara project

The Government of Guyana is seeking three international consultants to review and assess studies for the Payara Development Project in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.
Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) on behalf of the Government of Guyana issued an invitation for individual short-term consulting services for reviews and assessments of a Block Seismic and Well Injection Study, Permissible Flaring, and Production Profile Maintenance Study and a Produced Water and Reinjection Study.