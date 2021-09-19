Action needed for suicide prevention

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed annually on September 10. It is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organization and represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention.

This year’s theme, ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ could not have been more apt as the advent of COVID-19 and all its fallouts have seen mental health issues ballooning worldwide. People are struggling with loss of finances, sickness, death, online learning and the list can go on. As a result, some are becoming suicidal, so action is what is needed.

In a letter in last Sunday’s edition of this newspaper, a young woman chronicled her journey with suicidal thoughts as she has battled life’s struggles. She is still struggling but wanted to share her experience with others and thus informed them that suicide is not the way out.