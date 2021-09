Eight more with COVID-19 dead

Eight more persons with COVID-19 have been confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health.

With the latest deaths, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 has moved to 733.

“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions,” the ministry said.

The deceased ranged in age from 50 to 74 and six of them were unvaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated and the other’s vaccine status was unknown.