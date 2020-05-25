Eight more test positive for COVID-19

Eight more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health revealed yesterday.

This follows two days when no positive case was recorded. The number of confirmed cases is now 135. Sixty-two persons have recovered while 10 deaths have been reported.

The latest information provided by the ministry said that 56 tests were done between Saturday and yesterday. The number of tests done so far has risen to 1,457. Sixty-three persons are in institutional isolation while six are in institutional quarantine. Two persons are in the Intensive Care Unit. This number has dropped from four.

The eight more positive tests underlines that the authorities are yet to get on top of community spread of the virus.