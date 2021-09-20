Gov’t offering oil and gas Master’s scholarships at UK university

The Government of Guyana is offering a limited number of scholarships at the Master’s Degree level in oil and gas and other areas at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry of Public Service is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Applicants can register online at http://mps.gov.gy . The closing date for the submission of applications is October 1, 2021.

The fields of study include Master’s degrees in solar energy systems, subsea engineering, oil and gas engineering, drilling and well engineering and petroleum production engineering among others. Applicants must be below the age of 35.