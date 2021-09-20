Over 4,000 Berbicians to benefit from improved water service – Rodrigues

Residents in several communities in East Berbice, Region Six are to benefit from improved access to potable water.

Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, made this assertion during a peace summit hosted by the Junior Chambers International-Guyana (JCI) in Canje, Berbice.

According to a release from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, she said that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently executing a service expansion programme which caters for the installation of new distribution systems in Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 64 and Number 61 villages.