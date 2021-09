A 49-year-old Parfaite Harmonie goldsmith was on Saturday night assaulted and robbed by three men armed with a handgun and knives.

The bandits carted off a quantity of valuables including jewellery and cash.

The items reported to have been stolen are 1 black Lenovo computer valued at $100,000, 2 black Amazon tablets valued $40,000, 1 black iPhone S5 valued at $60,000, 1 BLU cellphone valued at $30,000, $50,000 in cash and a quantity of gold jewellery (value unknown at this time).