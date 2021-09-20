Golden Jaguars ranked 174th by FIFA for September

The fallout from Guyana’s embarrassing campaigns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round, continues as the Golden Jaguars football team has dropped to a dismal ranking of 174th out of 210 affiliated nations.

This was confirmed by the world governing body FIFA yesterday following the official publication of the September rankings. The Guyanese fell one place from their previous ranking of 173rd. This was influenced by their inactivity following an unenviable record of three consecutive losses spread between the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup Preliminaries. Guyana lost to St Kitts and Nevis (0-3) and Puerto Rico (0-2) during World Cup Qualification. In the regional tournament, the Golden Jaguars suffered an embarrassing defeat to Guatemala (0-4) in the first round. Overall, the team has suffered four losses in their last five fixtures. Presently, the team sits on 958.87 points and is currently sandwiched between 173rd ranked Caribbean unit St. Vincent and Grenadines, and Asian outfit, Indonesia, on 175th