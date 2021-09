The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is set to launch its own coaching manual this week.

The launch is set for the BCB Office in New Amsterdam Wednesday and is expected to be attended by senior board officials, youth cricketers and cricket coaches in the county.

The manual is dedicated to the memory of the late coach; Michael Hyles who served as a cricket coach in the county for over four decades and had assisted in the preparation of the document before his sudden death.