Griffith says bowling trio the standouts for GAW

Lead Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Rayon Griffith has pinpointed a trio of bowlers as the main standouts in this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

While Guyana was eliminated in the semi-final, the coach told Stabroek Sport in an exclusive interview that Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Gudakesh Motie did well.

Fast bowlers, Shepherd and Smith both ended with 18 wickets each, only behind Trinbago Knight Riders’ Ravi Rampaul in the wickets’ column. However, both their averages and economy rate were superior to Rampaul’s.