Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo road race from quality field

Walter Grant-Stuart finally had his proud moment atop his saddle yesterday.
After failing to crack the top 10 in his road race and the time trial event at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan earlier this month, Grant-Stuart brought his talents back to Guyana and won the Victor Macedo road race yesterday.
Staged from Thirst Park to Long Creek and back, the one-armed wheelsman made hay in the brilliant sunshine, out riding a quality field of riders in the gruelling 70-mile event to earn his first signature win of this year’s campaign.