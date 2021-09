By November, Guyanese visiting US must be fully vaccinated -decision still to be made on which jabs will be accepted

Come November, Guyanese visiting the US must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Washington is still to make a decision on which vaccines it will accept.

As of now, Guyanese can enter the US with a negative antigen test and there is no quarantine requirement.

Yesterday’s announcement by the US could severely impact Guyanese who want to travel to the US particularly if Washington declines to recognise the vaccines in use here.