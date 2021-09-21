Fifteenth Trinidad cop dies from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) The Police Service has lost its 15th police officer to COVID-19.

Cpl Odelle Guy, who had tested positive for the virus and was warded at the ICU of the Arima District Hospital, died yesterday.

Guy, 43, joined the Police Service on April 8, 2002, and was first posted to the Eastern Division, then transferred to Northern Division on May 18, 2010. He returned to the Eastern Division in May 2016, where he was last assigned to the CID of the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Senior Supt Joseph Chandool, head of the Eastern Division, said Guy will be remembered as being a true example of a dedicated, hardworking and selfless team player, and will be greatly missed by his colleagues.

Guy leaves to mourn his wife, Kim Ramnarine-Guy and his four children Jodell, Kidell, Kirdell and Kindell. Acting Poilice Commissioner McDonald Jacob, and the executive of the TTPS have extended condolences to the family and colleagues of Guy.