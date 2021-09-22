Lusignan well nearing completion

Works on the new well at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara are progressing as planned despite some minor setbacks.

A release from the Central Housing and Planning Authority says that upon completion, approximately 4,000 residents within a catchment area between, Good Hope to Annandale will be accessing water at a desired level.

Yesterday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc. Shaik Baksh visited the location where they met with the contractor and inspected the ongoing works.