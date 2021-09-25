GRO promises to speed distribution of birth certificates

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant delays in the distribution of birth certificates by the General Register Office (GRO), the department has promised that it would improve its rate of distribution by the end of this month.

According to Registrar-General Raymon Cummings, GRO is currently printing about 500 certificates daily, all of which were received in June.

“Our distribution is a little behind and should catch up with the rate of production by the end of September 2021,” he said.