Only 104 J&J shots administered so far – Anthony

The use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been minimal since its arrival according to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony who also noted that Guyana has not had any issue with the expiration of COVID-19 shots here.

This was disclosed during the Minister’s daily COVID-19 update where he stated that 104 shots of that vaccine has been administered here thus far. Guyana in late August received 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which the minister noted would be used mostly in hinterland communities.

During the update he stated, “So far our work with J&J has been very minimal, as you know we want to get these vaccines out to the most remote areas and so far we have only administered about 104 doses.” This he noted is going to change as teams go out to the remote areas soon.