Tuschen businesswoman charged with larceny by bailee

A Tuschen New Housing Scheme businesswoman was released on $100,000 bail after being charged with larceny by bailee.

Wendy Callender, 57, of Lot 1743 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty via Zoom at the Wales Magistrate’s Court. She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on September 10, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, she fraudulently stole or converted property that was bailed to her by Davin John, 36, a construction worker.

The court heard that Callender was arrested on September 20 and taken to the Leonora Police Station. Yesterday, the Magistrate placed her on $100,000 bail and instructed her to return to court on September 1, for report and fixture.