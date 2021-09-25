Trophy Stall donates trophies for today’s AAG National Youth and Junior C/ships

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will host the National Youth and Junior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with CARIFTA Games calibre athletes set to compete.

The AAG said yesterday that it expects intense competition over the weekend and the Trophy Stall made a timely contribution to the two-day event in the form of trophies.

AAG boss, Aubrey Hutson, thanked Proprietor Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall, for the donation just ahead of the championships yesterday sharing that the entity has always been a supporter of Track and Field.