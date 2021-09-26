Shuman wants allocation to each MP to help prepare budget submissions

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenox Shuman wants a financial allocation to each Member of Parliament to enable them to make adequate submissions for the 2022 budget.

In a letter addressed to Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs, the deputy speaker argues that Parliament’s 2022 budget should grant each parliamentarian an allowance.

“The lack of budgetary allocation to each parliamentarian to equally represent their constituents can be viewed as a betrayal and possibly a violation of the spirit of the Constitution, [I] therefore ask that provisions are made in Budget 2022 for each parliamentarian to be given resources to permit them the rental of office space and the hiring of at least one assistant to address their constituent’s needs,” Shuman wrote.