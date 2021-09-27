Japan in US$1m grant for COVID fight

Guyana’s fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been boosted with a $205.8 million (US $1,029,000) grant from the Government of Japan, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during today’s COVID-19 update. Over the last six months, the Ministry of Health had been working on securing the grant which will be used to purchase much needed equipment for the health sector, DPI said.

The Minister of Health said: “Some of the things that we’ll be getting through that grant include imaging equipment, ultrasound where we can use to help with the diagnosis of COVID. We are getting at least four different ultrasound machines; we are also getting some sterilisers, ECG machines. We’ll get some pulse oximeters.”

The equipment is expected to arrive in Guyana in November and in addition, four new ambulances will be purchased.