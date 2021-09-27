Company which dropped bid for chemicals warehouse returns as ChampionX

Leaving Guyana in 2019 under the Nalco Champion name following objections from residents to its building of a chemicals warehouse at Industrial Site, Ecolab’s upstream company ChampionX has returned to Guyana aiming to provide undisclosed services for the oil and gas sector.
The company last week held a launch at its McDoom, East Bank of Demerara location where Prime Minister Mark Phillips was the keynote speaker and he underscored that government will ensure economic diversification so as to avoid the Dutch disease here.