Walton Hall bus driver says he was abducted, beaten at ETI road

A twenty-five-year-old bus driver of Lot 43 Walton Hall, Region Two says he was abducted on Monday evening by three persons and severely beaten.

He told Stabroek News yesterday that the incident occurred around 7.30 pm at the road leading to the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), Anna Regina.

Imran Khan aka Panko said he was dragged from his parents’ residence by two known men and was placed into a car trunk and then taken to the ETI road where he was beaten. The men were unmasked and were armed with a belt, a handgun, a cutlass and zip ties. A father and his son have been taken into custody and the police have also found a white Spacio that was used to commit the crime. A cutlass and a belt were also found in the vehicle.