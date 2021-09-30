Cops seek legal advice on charges against father and son over Essequibo abduction

The police have sought legal advice on charging the father and son who are currently being held in connection with the abduction and beating of a Walton Hall, Region Two bus driver.

According to the Regional Commander Denise Griffith, the case file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. In the meantime, the duo remains in custody while police continue to look for a woman and a vehicle linked to the crime.

Commander Griffith explained that police are not treating the case as a kidnapping but rather as an abduction as she noted that it apparently arose after the suspects claimed that the bus driver, Imran Khan, 25, also known as ‘Panko,’ had been engaged in illicit sexual relationships. The bus driver has denied such claims.