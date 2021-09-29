Skerritt and Hinds pay tribute to Khan

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt and West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) president Wavell Hinds paid tribute to former CWI marketing and communications manager, Imran Khan.

Khan died yesterday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 42.

He was the chief communications officer for the Leader of Opposition in his native Guyana, Joseph Harmon, and spent the last week in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital in Liliendaal on the outskirts of the Guyana capital, Georgetown, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

Before returning to Guyana to get into active politics with the A Partnership for National Unity-Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition, Khan held several posts in and around West Indies cricket, including media relations officer for the Windies team, where we worked closely with Skerritt as manager and Hinds as player.

Skerritt said: “Imran loved cricket and he loved working with the Caribbean cricket media who highly regarded him and his work.

“I had the opportunity to work with Imran when I served as West Indies team manager several years ago. I found him to be a skillful professional and an effective servant of West Indies cricket.

“He continued to be an ardent team supporter even after he left CWI to return home to his native Guyana. I have had the privilege of being in contact with him since, and his advice and wisdom were always welcomed. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Hinds said: “It is with great regret that I learnt of the passing of Imran Khan, who has served West Indies cricket so well.

“I had the pleasure of being a part of the West Indies team while Imran served as media liaison for several home and away series, and his love and passion for West Indies cricket was always evident in the way he carried out his duties.

“In fact, Imran’s contribution goes beyond his role as media liaison, as he was of great assistance to several players during his tenure.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him.”