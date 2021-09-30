Festival City man shot dead during suspected robbery

Police are probing the murder of a Festival City resident who was shot dead during an alleged robbery this morning.

The dead man has been identified as Joshua Denny.

Stabroek News understands that the incident took place early this morning while Denny, a father of one, was on his way to work.

The police today issued the following release:

At about 07:20 hours today, the victim’s sister reported to police that shortly after he left home for work, she was told that he was shot.

Upon checking, she saw her brother lying on the roadway bleeding from a wound to his chest.

As a result she rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was undergoing surgery when he succumbed.

Police are currently investigating the matter. More details in a subsequent release.