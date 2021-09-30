MoUs signed to help juveniles who come into contact with the law

The Ministry of Home Affairs-Juvenile Justice Department (MOHA-JJD) yesterday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic (GLAC) and Blossom Inc. to help juveniles who come into contact with the law.

A release from the ministry said that the MoU was signed between MOHA-JJD and GLAC, enabling the JJD to work with GLAC in ensuring all juveniles in contact with the law are in receipt of their Birth Certificates to determine whether they have attained the age of criminal responsibility.

GLAC will notify the General Register Office of the list of juveniles to obtain Birth Certificates to enable timely access to justice and to be qualified for admission into diversionary programmes and/ or closed or open residential facilities.