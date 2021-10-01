Essequibo River mishap victim’s body recovered

A North Rupununi businessman’s body was yesterday found lodged between tree branches along the river bank at Quarawak Falls, Essequibo River.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement said that the body of 53-year-old Darmindra Dean, a businessman of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, and Chinese Landing, Essequibo River, was found while they are still trying to locate Roach Leo, 68, a fisherman of Fair View Village, Region Eight. The two men were involved in a river mishap.

The police said that the body was found at about 14:15 hrs after a team of ranks led by the Commander of Region Eight visited the scene at Quarawak Falls, Essequibo River. The search party found the body lodged between some tree branches on the right bank of the river, facing downwards with suspected fish bites to the left ear.

The body was taken to the hospital and then to the Memorial Garden’s Funeral Home. While investigations continue, the search is ongoing to locate Leo.