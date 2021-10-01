Parika Outfall barber succumbs to stab wound

A father of three yesterday succumbed to a stab wound allegedly inflicted on him by his brother.

Dead is Anil Samsudeen, 33, a barber and handyman of Parika Outfall, Sea Dam, East Bank Essequibo. According to the police, Samsudeen succumbed to his injury yesterday at 7:25 hrs while a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The police reported that at about 23:00 hrs on Wednesday, Samsudeen’s 28-year-old brother went home intoxicated and told his 61-year-old mother that he wanted his food. The man’s mother however told him to serve himself at which point he became enraged and threw the pot with the food to the ground. The man also started to verbally abuse his mother.