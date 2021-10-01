Oil and gas aviation company appoints former GDF officer as Area Manager

Bristow Group Inc of the UK has appointed retired Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer Courtney Byrne as its Area Manager here.

Bristow has been mainly engaged here in providing helicopter services for oil and gas operations.

A release on Wednesday from Bristow said that in this position, Byrne will work closely with Bristow customers and across the company to deliver world-class service as it grow its operations in Guyana and foster relationships in the local community. He will manage the day-to-day operations and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of the team and passengers while also ensuring that customer service delivery expectations are met.