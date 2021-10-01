Missing Enterprise pensioner’s body found in canefield

The body of a man who was missing for five days was yesterday discovered at the Enterprise Backdam canefields, East Coast Demerara.

The body of 68-year-old Hardat Mangru, a pensioner of Enterprise was yesterday identified by his son, Deosarram Mangru, 42, a bus driver of Enterprise. The police said that the man’s partially decomposed body was found at about 12:00 hrs yesterday.

They also reported that a party of ranks went to Enterprise Backdam canefields where the man’s partially decomposed body was found. The body was examined but no visible mark of violence was seen. The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The police informed that a missing person’s report was made on Tuesday for the man and investigations were launched. His granddaughter told this newspaper that the father of four was missing since Monday but her uncle made the report on Tuesday as it was only then that he realised the man was missing. She related that her grandfather left his home on Monday morning and didn’t return, adding that he has a memory problem and so tends to forget things.