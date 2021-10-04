Appalled at flouting of Covid-19 rules on seawall

Dear Editor,

Guyanese continue to flout Covid-19 rules and protocols. On Sunday September 26th 2021 around 7.30 pm I was travelling east on Carifesta Avenue and on approaching Vlissengen Road, looking north to the seawall, one could see the long stretches of massive groups of persons sitting in clusters on the seawall with no masks, very few could be seen wearing masks. What was ironic, policemen could be seen interspersed in the crowds. The question I asked myself, is Covid real or imaginary? Is there Covid in Guyana? It seems not! A further question is: Are the authorities not enforcing the rules?

The Police in the midst of the people seemed not to know what to do or are they meant to do nothing? When close up, the Police can be seen with and without mask conversing close up with the public.

The government has yet to gain control over this pandemic. I listen to the News every evening to Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, and all we hear from him is statistics, no connection whatsoever with the public, a very staid report. He seems so distant and disconnected from the people. Regardless of the reported increase in deaths, isolated and institutionalized cases, over the television newscasts, it is yet to be translated into responsible human behaviour in public spaces.

The picture or view on Sunday took on the appearance for me, of a flag raising night at the National Park shifted to the Seawalls.

I was appalled I was witnessing these massive amounts of people groups uncaring and irresponsible towards a pandemic that has taken the lives of 700 plus of our people.

Over the weeks and months, the crowds on the seawall from Kitty to Camp Street have grown to bigger and bigger proportions and sadly children are included in this reckless and irresponsible behaviour.

Clearly, we are teaching our young people rules are really not rules, they can be broken with no penalties and with disrespect for authorities.

Mr. Minister of Health, how about visiting these public spaces with loud speakers to disperse these gatherings or set and enforce boundary lines for adherence to physical distancing. The casual vaccine responses could be rooted in this nonchalant behaviour. There is no order or heightened awareness around the Covid protocol; the order is left to the interpretation of the individual. Finally, I am reminding myself one cannot legislate human behaviour yet I believe a different kind of public appeal could be instituted. We need to work at it until we achieve the desired results.

Yours faithfully,

Maria Rodrigues