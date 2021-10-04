‘Cremation‘ not the same as `burning away garbage’

Dear Editor,

A letter in SN on 2/10/2021 titled: “There is a collective indifference to the chronic degradation of Le Repentir Cemetery” ended with the following rhetoric: “Why don’t they burn away the place with some crematoriums?”

Given the context of the said letter, it appears that there is much unfortunate insensitivity to the ‘reverence’ which Hindus and others attach to the cremation of their departed family and friends – it is most certainly not the same as “merely burning them away.”

With pleasure and seriousness I hereby invite the writer and the general public to visit the Crematorium at Blairmont Estate to see an example of a typical cremation there.

Those interested in doing so can contact Krishna Hansram at 617 0540 or 327 0144.

Sincerely,

Nowrang Persaud