Extinguishers initially used to fight Brickdam station fire

Investigators combing through the debris in the aftermath of the blaze at the Brickdam Police Station on Saturday have found evidence of fire extinguishers being used to initially fight the fire.

Divisional Fire Officer Haimchandra Persaud yesterday told Stabroek News that during the firefighting on Saturday and investigations on Sunday, empty cylinders of the fire suppressant were found.

“So, of course I did [see] extinguishers that were used, empty ones were in the vicinity. Of course everything went down but when we checked we saw extinguishers that were used but as I said, if [at] the incipient stage whatever is available is insufficient, the fire department has to get involved,” Persaud said, explaining that as the fire grew out of control, the efforts of first responders were in vain.