Severed sugar workers to get $250,000 grant – Jagdeo -Skeldon estate may be spun off to other businesses

-Berbicians to be trained for oil and gas under Clem Sankat

photos by Bebi Oosman

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced in Region Six that thousands of sugar workers severed under the former APNU+AFC administration will each receive a $250,000 grant at least by the end of January, 2022, regardless of their employment status.

He also announced that a new facility will be developed in Berbice early next year to provide temporary employment to those in need while training will be offered to Berbicians so as to clear the way for them to secure jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Jagdeo told the workers in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne and Rose Hall, East Canje Berbice, that his party saw firsthand the devastation which the closure of the Rose Hall and Skeldon estates triggered. He said that it caused sugar workers to be unable to sustain their lives and even feed their families forcing them to turn to handouts.